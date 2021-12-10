CHARLOTTE – Tara Spil focuses on social issues and brings data to life using the media of art.
As a data artist and social worker, Tara’s abstract works use data and statistics to visualize social issues; and as a resident in North Carolina, her landscapes are direct influences of everyday sights and views around North Carolina.
“I create abstract paintings with purpose and landscape paintings with soul,” she said.
While she constantly switches between painting abstract and landscape paintings, many of her data paintings start to look like abstract landscapes. With thousands of small strokes on a canvas, you can’t really tell what is in there, but If you look at them from a far distance, you can see the horizon, the field, and the sky. The representational work that she paints from life informs her abstract paintings in both form and color.
Although her abstract paintings can be somewhat representational, this has never been her original intention. Look closely, you will see that each stroke is like a small human figure, and the entire painting is like a huge crowd of people.
For each painting, Tara counts brushstrokes to create a visual context and make the numbers more tangible. When she begins a painting, she is never sure where the color palette will go but rather lets tones build as she works.
From a large data set, victims of the social issue are generally painted in high contrast to the rest of the painting. For example, she painted a painting to raise breast cancer awareness based on the data that one in eight women experience breast cancer. The dark blue figures on the painting represent the patients. And since her paintings are based on data that changes, she always cites the date the painting was created. She often counts the figures as she paints them in groups of 50 and keeps track of the totals that generally range from 5,000 to 12,000 people as she goes.
“My missions always focused on arts or children or both,” she said.
She studied fine art at Western Carolina University in the mountains of North Carolina with an emphasis on sculpture and painting. After college, she worked for an artist residency program in New York City and Maine. At the same time, she began writing grants, which led to a decades-long career in nonprofit fundraising.
“My latest position in the child welfare system taught me more about community and social justice than I was ready to learn,” she said.
Maybe this is why she decided to focus more on data paintings than traditional paintings.
In 2019, Tara decided to pursue art full time. It took a lot of courage to do this, especially during the pandemic. Her experience of working with data and accounting and seeing vulnerable populations greatly shaped her art career today. This journey began three years ago when she started painting figures based on the children she served.
“There is little awareness about children impacted by the child welfare system and their trajectories generationally,” she said, “They were faceless, armless, legless figures because I felt the children I served were invisible to the general public with limited voice and ability to create real change for themselves.”
During that time, she was also becoming a mother of two young children. The experience of motherhood magnified her desire to give vulnerable children in her community representation.
Over time, the focus of her paintings continues to shift. Through serving children and families, she became empathetic to mothers and women who were victims of violence. Many children she served were in the child welfare system because of domestic violence and a woman’s inability to escape. After learning about this, she began supporting organizations focused on domestic violence and learning more about the prevalence of violence against women in American communities.
“The numbers astounded me so much that I was curious what they would look like on canvas,” she said. “That is when I began tracking data and counting the figures in my paintings.”
She has been painting a lot and trying to focus on who she is as a painter since she decided to pursue art as a full-time job. “For the entire first year, all I did was collecting and painting data all the time, but the fact is, I can’t just be a data machine” she said with a smile. “Most data artists use digital means to create numbers, but all my work is original and by hand. I’m looking at how that informs work in a way that still upholds personal mission.”
For her, the action of painting itself is like an ascetic pilgrimage, a ritual she carries out with physical and mental soreness, stroke by stroke, in the flesh of her grief for the victims. As one colorful dot after another symbolizing living life is painted, Tara pours her soul into the giant canvas. When looking at her work, the statistical numbers are no longer cold numbers. They become waves of sparkling water droplets that make up the ocean and inextricably pull the viewer into them. This colorful ocean is beautiful at first glance, but suffocating when one learns the story behind it – like being pulled into the salting water from the seashore, overwhelmingly.
Tara’s data paintings are so big and visually effective that they touched a lot of people. Her favorite part about the project is seeing people’s reactions to the statistics and paintings. One woman reached out to her because one of the paintings made her cry.
“I’ve learned so much since beginning and I’ve been able to cover several amazingly relevant statistics and topics as the time we live in unfolds,” Tara said. “I also love when I get requests for certain topics that are meaningful to people.”
When asked to describe her relationship with art in one word, she answered me with the word “living”. To Tara Spil, art is her life. She lives with art, and in art. Just like the small and colorful dots in her own paintings, she is a water drop of a running river, trying her hardest for a brighter future of the ocean of society.
