CHARLOTTE – From his first successful show in Paris, then finding representation in New York and Atlanta, artist George Read will now have his works sold through The George Gallery Charlotte.
“As we contemplated the right work to show alongside our roster of artists in our new location, the answer was in Charleston, SC. Read’s work was exactly what The George needed,” according to Lucy Graham Fleishman, of The George Gallery Charlotte. “What struck me about his work was his impeccable use of space and surfaces. The contrast between the warmth of his color palette and cleanliness of his lines makes it hard to look away.”
As a Harvard undergrad, Read’s plan to practice medicine was derailed by his passion for art. After completing an art history degree in Boston, his career took him overseas. Read’s first show in Paris was a success when notable art critic Michel Tapie invited Read to use studio space at the newly opened Centre Pompidou. After a second successful show in Paris, he returned to the States. There Read had a distinguished career as a specialist, auctioneer, lecturer and consultant at Sotheby’s. He has also returned to his painting.
“We are excited to have his work displayed for sale among other Charleston luminaries: William Halsey, Corrie McCallum and Nadia Stieglitz,” Fleishman said.
Contact The George Gallery by phone at 704-345-3959 or by email at lucy@georgegalleryart.com for more information or to receive information regarding upcoming exhibitions.
The George Gallery was established in 2013 in Charleston, SC. In 2022 the gallery expanded to include a location at 631 S.Sharon Amity Road in Charlotte. The gallery represents American and European artists inspired by the post-war oeuvre, with a focus on abstract and non-objective painting.
