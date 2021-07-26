CHARLOTTE – Around the Crown 10K, a running event around the I-277 loop, has announced a three-year partnership with Truist to serve as presenting sponsor. As part of the relationship, Truist will partner with Around the Crown 10K on several community-focused events, including Truist Training Tours.
“We’re excited to continue building our relationship with Truist to further our mission of moving Charlotte forward one step at a time,” race director Brian Mister said. “We know that they are true to their purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities here in Charlotte and this partnership will help us achieve exactly that.”
As part of the Truist Training Tours, the Around the Crown 10K team will work with neighborhood associations to encourage communities to not only walk or run, but to provide additional opportunities and events for Charlotteans to come together.
The first of these events will be hosted on Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood at Eva B. Barber Park, 3801 Gossett Ave. in correlation with National Night Out.
Around the Crown 10K and Truist will partner with the Eva B. Barber Community Garden Club for an evening that will include a one-mile walk/ run around the park at 6:30, a DJ, a cook out and activities for kids. Post-event, the Around the Crown 10K team will post a four-mile training route to encourage walkers and runners to train in the neighborhood.
“Our multi-year partnership embodies our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities by encouraging a healthy lifestyle and expanding the reach and impact of this fun event through Truist Training Tours,” said Heath Campbell, Truist Regional President, Metrolina Region.
You can visit Truist and other community partners at the Around the Crown 10K expo at Camp North End on Sept. 4. Truist will feature local restaurants onsite where participants can receive a discount for a healthy pre-race meal.
Around the Crown 10K presented by Truist will officially be back on I-277 on Sept. 5, at full capacity. The team, led by Mister, will continue to work with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department, the City of Charlotte, and the CMPD to make this a safe and successful 2021 event.
Visit https://aroundthecrown10k.com/ to register for this year’s race.
