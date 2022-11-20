CHARLOTTE – The 18-date Allman Family Revival Tour will roll through Charlotte on Dec. 6 at Ovens Auditorium.
The revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman’s life on what would have been his 70th birthday. It has since expanded into a full tour.
Now in its sixth year, the Allman Family Revival is an 18-date coast to coast tour that celebrates the life and legacy of Gregg Allman. This year's tour will feature: the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Maggie Rose, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Donovan Frankenreiter, G. Love and Alex Orbison.
“We are in the sixth year of saluting my Dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival, but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment,” Devon Allman said. “It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s continuing a tradition of feel based music and it’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance, making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.”
