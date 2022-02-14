CHARLOTTE – Jason Aldean will hit the road this summer for his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour, produced by Live Nation.
The 34-city tour will launch on July 15, with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver, and includes a visit July 29 to PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, as part of the Mattress Warehouse concert series.
The “Aldean Army” fan club can first buy tickets Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at www.jasonaldean.com before they go on sale to the general public Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.
“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said. “We are already thinking about the the setlist …there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."
The tour's name comes from his recently released track “Rock And Roll Cowboy” off his upcoming 10th release double-album “Macon, Georgia” (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records), available April 22.
Aldean has had 26 No. 1 hits and more than 20 million albums sold. Seven of his previous studio albums have been certified Platinum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.