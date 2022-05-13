CHARLOTTE – Arts+ is returning to in-person classes with free adult creative workshops through Culture Blocks.
The program, which is a partnership between Arts & Science Council and Mecklenburg County, engages with creative people and organizations by presenting arts, science or history programs in specific geographic areas.
Arts+ shifted this series to a virtual format with funding from Culture Blocks from March to June 2021 in response to the pandemic. This marks the group's first foray back to the in-person version of this program series since the start of the pandemic.
The Arts+ return to in-person Culture Blocks programming started in April, with a jewelry workshop for those 18 and over at Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road.
Each of the adult art workshops focuses on a different art-making process and will be led by a community artist. Workshops will use themes such as gestural painting, alternative book-making methods, jewelry-making, ceramic techniques, and multi-step printmaking. No previous experience is required for any Arts+ Culture Block Adult Art Workshops, and all materials will be provided. Each class is three hours long. Class offerings are as follows:
• Kettle Stitch Bookbinding (Offered 1-4 p.m. May 21)
Participants learn a classic kettle stitch bookbinding technique and have the opportunity to explore ink illustration on the covers of the books. Participants learn methods for creating journals and artist books.
• Paperclay Play! (Offered 1-4 p.m. May 28)
Participants join sculptor and mosaic artist Tom Thoune to create original sculptural pieces and learn the basics of working in 3D using paper clay, a material where fiber is added to a clay body, then use molds or freeform sculpting to create a bust or head form and embellish it with paint and collage items.
Botanical Journaling (Offered 1-4 p.m. June 4)
Participants make a handmade journal to record observations and thoughts on plants, flowers and trees.
• Woodblock Printing (Offered 1-4 p.m. June 11)
Participants experiment with wood and wood-carving tools to create simplistic abstract prints. Learn how to create and transfer designs for carving, what tools to use for creating dynamic line work, and how to roll ink and print editions using a woodblock on the printing press.
• Not Quite Still Life (Offered 1-4 p.m. June 25)
Participants work from colorful, pattern-filled still life works to create multiple quick and light gestural paintings. They’ll leave the workshop with several, colorful paintings in a variety of media.
Register in advanced for workshops at artsplus.org/workshops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.