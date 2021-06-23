The pandemic put an end to family outings with mom, dad and your Uncle Sam. Maybe it's time to reconnect. How about Fourth of July weekend? There's plenty of fun, food and fireworks to be had in Mecklenburg and Union counties.
Charlotte: SkyShow
In addition to the fireworks and military appreciation experiences at the Charlotte Knights vs. Norfolk Tides games (7:04 p.m.) on July 2 and 3, you can watch what's billed as the Southeast's largest fireworks show on the Fourth of July.
When: 6:05 p.m. July 4
Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St.
Charlotte: Celebrate America Fireworks
Play all day at Carowinds and stay for the Celebrate America Fireworks show. Don't forget to make reservations. Admission is charged for the amusement park.
When: 8:45 p.m. July 3 and 4
Where: Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd.
Indian Trail: July 3 Parade
Teen pageant queen and community volunteer Grace Laney will serve as grand marshal of the annual parade, which starts at Post Office Drive and ends at Old Monroe Road. Kids, get ready to collect some candy from the floats.
When: 11:30 a.m. July 3
Where: Downtown Indian Trail
Marshville: Pre-4th of July Celebration
Marshville leaders are very thoughtful. They're giving the community a fun pre-holiday festival with live music, food trucks and fireworks a week before some of the larger regional festivals. Well played, Marshville.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 26
Where: Marshville Park, 820 Park Drive
Matthews: 4th of July Concert
The Tim Clark Band headlines this concert. The band travels the Carolinas performing shag, rock and party music. You can also enjoy burgers, hot dogs and ice cream.
When: 7-9 p.m. July 3
Where: Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St.
Monroe: July 4 Celebration
The community can enjoy amusement rides and food vendors at 4:30 p.m. as well as the sounds of the Carolina Soul Band from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The evening ends with fireworks.
When: 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Belk Tonawanda Park, 217 I B Shive Drive
Pineville: 4th of July Dog Parade
The Charlotte Black Dogs hosts a patriotic event that your fur baby can be part of. It includes vendors and a contest ($5 entry) for the most patriotic, creative and funniest costumes. Bring a bag of cat or dog food to donate. Visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteBlackDogs to understand the rules before you go.
When: 2-6 p.m. June 26
Where: Pineville Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive
Waxhaw: Food Truck Rodeo & Concert
Mosey on over to Waxhaw for a unique Fourth of July experience. Load up on food truck grub from the likes of Pelicans Snoball, A Piece of Havana and A Little Taste of Chicago while listening to Gump Fiction: The Ultimate 90's Experience. Other attractions include Gravity Juggling, Maribell's Face Painting and Caricatures by Jeff.
When: Noon to 3 p.m. July 4
Where: Waxhaw Water Tower
