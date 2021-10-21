From costume contests to haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween around Charlotte.
Charlotte: Scarowinds
Carowinds offers special Halloween-themed nights. The amusement park has strolling grave walkers as well as haunted corn mazes and houses. Tickets start at $39.99.
• When: Select days through Oct. 31
• Where: 14523 Carowinds Blvd.
• Details: www.carowinds.com
Charlotte: Goblins & Goodies
You generally see outdoor movies in the summer and early fall, but Promenade on Providence plans to squeeze one more in before it gets too cold. The shopping center hosts trick-or-treating (4:30-7 p.m.) and screens the film “Casper” (7:15 p.m.) on The Green. Register in advance.
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: 10822 Providence Road
Details: https://promenadeonprovidence.com/halloween2021
Charlotte: Monster Bash
Waverly gets into the holiday spirit with a kids and pets costume parade from PetPeople to the Terrace (3:15 p.m.), costume contest and a DJ. Five on Sundays will also rock the shopping center (7-10 p.m.)
When: 3-10 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Providence and Ardrey Kell roads
Details: www.facebook.com/WaverlyCLT/
Huntersville: Halloween Daze
The Carolina Renaissance Festival goes haunted on Halloween weekend. Tickets are required. Children ages 12 and under can not only get in for free, but they also can go trick-or-treating or hunting for treasure.
• When: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30-31
• Where: 16445 Poplar Tent Road
• Details: www.carolina.renfestinfo.com
Indian Trail: Halloween Spooktacular
As many as 75 trunks will be handing out at least 110,000 pieces of candy. Aside from trunk-or-treating, the festival has a pumpkin archery contest, costume contest, craft table, carnival games, storytime with the Union County Library, a 360 video booth and 1,500 free pumpkins supplied by Randy Simpson Produce.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Chestnut Square Park, 320 Chestnut Pkwy.
Details: www.itsparksandrec.com
Matthews: Halloween Haunted Trail
Four Mile Creek Greenway becomes a scary scene when the Matthews Playhouse of the Performance Arts presents its annual Halloween Haunted Trail. There’s a Not So Spooky option (5:30-6:30 p.m.; $7) and a Full Fright version (7-9 p.m. Thursday and 7-10 p.m. Friday & Saturday; $10). Be prepared for jump scares!
When: Oct. 28 to 30
Where: Matthews Community Center, 100 E. McDowell St.
Details: www.matthewsplayhouse.com/
Mint Hill: Scarecrow Contest
The Halloween equivalent to the family hopping in the minivan to look at Christmas lights is going around Mint Hill to marvel at scarecrows. Mint Hill Events has posted photos and locations of 50 scarecrows around town. The public can vote for their favorites online.
When: Voting through Oct. 23
Where: Various
Details: www.minthillevents.org
Waxhaw: Fright Night
The Town of Waxhaw presents Fright Night, an event held under the Water Tower that is designed to appeal to all ages – even adults. The family portion of the event spans from 4 to 7 p.m. with highlights like trick-or-treating (4-7 p.m.) and a costume contest (4:30-7:30 p.m.). The adult Halloween party follows from 7 to 10 p.m.). A haunted maze split into non-scary (4-5 p.m.) and scary (5-8 p.m.) events.
When: 4-10 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: North Main Street
Details: www.waxhaw.com
