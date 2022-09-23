Carolina Renaissance Festival

More than 500 costumed characters will be on hand at the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival, which starts Oct. 1. The festival includes 16 stages of entertainment as well as roaming performers. Photo courtesy of Carolina Renaissance Festival

 Ron Tencati Photography

Halloween provides plenty of opportunities around the region for candy, jump scares or quality time with the family. 

 

Charlotte: SCarowinds

Carowinds goes haunted after dark for select nights leading up to Halloween. Guests can not only ride some of the amusement park’s most popular rides in the moonlight, but they also can catch some chilling entertainment, explore haunted attractions and tip-top through scare zones such as Blood Yars, Ripper Alley and Grave Walkers. Tickets start at $45. 

• When: Select nights through Oct. 30

• Where: 14523 Carowinds Blvd.

• Details: www.carowinds.com/scarowinds

 

Huntersville: Renaissance Festival

People attending the Carolina Renaissance Festival are used to wandering around the fictional village of Fairhaven in costume. The festival’s Halloween Daze and Spooky Knights weekend kicks it up a notch with zombie jousting,  a treasure hunt and more than 100 places for children to pick up candy. 

• When: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30

• Where: 16445 Poplar Tent Road

• Details: www.carolina.renfestinfo.com

 

Indian Trail: Halloween Spooktacular

The big draw for kids at this event is the trunk-or-treat line. Come to Chestnut Square Park dressed in costume to enjoy Halloween-themed activities. 

• When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21

• Where: 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road

• Details: www.indiantrail.org

 

Matthews: Halloween Haunted Trail

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has been holding auditions this month for its popular haunted trail. Brave souls may opt for a Not So Spooky tour (5:30-6:30 p.m.) or Full Fright (7-10 p.m.). Admission is charged. The event helps support community theater. 

• When: Oct. 28-30

• Where: 100 E. McDowell St.

• Details: www.matthewsplayhouse.com

 

Mint Hill: Scarecrow Contest

This event materialized during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mass gatherings were frowned upon. Residents, companies and community groups decorate scarecrows for public viewing. The public votes for their favorites and the winner is announced at Mint Hill Madness on Oct. 22. 

• When: Oct. 1-31

• Where: All over town

• Details: www.minthillevents.org

 

Waxhaw: Fright Night

Waxhaw knows how to throw a good festival. The town is teasing some pretty cool attractions for its annual boo-fest, including trick-or-treating and a Halloween movie. 

• When: 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29

• Where: Downtown Waxhaw

• Details: www.waxhaw.com

