Halloween provides plenty of opportunities around the region for candy, jump scares or quality time with the family.
Charlotte: SCarowinds
Carowinds goes haunted after dark for select nights leading up to Halloween. Guests can not only ride some of the amusement park’s most popular rides in the moonlight, but they also can catch some chilling entertainment, explore haunted attractions and tip-top through scare zones such as Blood Yars, Ripper Alley and Grave Walkers. Tickets start at $45.
• When: Select nights through Oct. 30
• Where: 14523 Carowinds Blvd.
• Details: www.carowinds.com/scarowinds
Huntersville: Renaissance Festival
People attending the Carolina Renaissance Festival are used to wandering around the fictional village of Fairhaven in costume. The festival’s Halloween Daze and Spooky Knights weekend kicks it up a notch with zombie jousting, a treasure hunt and more than 100 places for children to pick up candy.
• When: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30
• Where: 16445 Poplar Tent Road
• Details: www.carolina.renfestinfo.com
Indian Trail: Halloween Spooktacular
The big draw for kids at this event is the trunk-or-treat line. Come to Chestnut Square Park dressed in costume to enjoy Halloween-themed activities.
• When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21
• Where: 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road
• Details: www.indiantrail.org
Matthews: Halloween Haunted Trail
Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has been holding auditions this month for its popular haunted trail. Brave souls may opt for a Not So Spooky tour (5:30-6:30 p.m.) or Full Fright (7-10 p.m.). Admission is charged. The event helps support community theater.
• When: Oct. 28-30
• Where: 100 E. McDowell St.
• Details: www.matthewsplayhouse.com
Mint Hill: Scarecrow Contest
This event materialized during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mass gatherings were frowned upon. Residents, companies and community groups decorate scarecrows for public viewing. The public votes for their favorites and the winner is announced at Mint Hill Madness on Oct. 22.
• When: Oct. 1-31
• Where: All over town
• Details: www.minthillevents.org
Waxhaw: Fright Night
Waxhaw knows how to throw a good festival. The town is teasing some pretty cool attractions for its annual boo-fest, including trick-or-treating and a Halloween movie.
• When: 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29
• Where: Downtown Waxhaw
• Details: www.waxhaw.com
