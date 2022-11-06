CHARLOTTE – The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show will have more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts and holiday décor.
Marketplace Events hosts what’s billed as the largest holiday show in North America from Nov. 10 to 20, at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Show hours span from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Guests can stroll through designer rooms by Richeson Properties and Interiors LLC., which will feature holiday décor and furniture to inspire ideas for every gathering space in the home. Attendees will hear carols from the LeafFilter Entertainment Stage and share their wishes with Santa.
The unique holiday shopping experience will offer attendees a wealth of gift options and a variety of holiday ornaments, wreathes, stockings and trimmings. This show will feature an entrance full of sparkling snowflakes and frosty décor galore that fits the Winter Wonderland theme.
Capture festive photos with loved ones along the snow-lined Belgard Covered Bridge. Show guests will pass through Olde Towne, which showcases charming shops brimming with gifts, dolls, ornaments and decorations. Christmas Tree Lane will deck the halls with trees from the North Carolina mountains.
Get inspired by the holiday décor competition presented by Power Home Remodeling and gather ideas from top designers, boutique owners and décor experts on ways to make mantels, doors and wreaths.
Attendees can also take in the model train exhibits at the show or check out the talented work of skilled crafters and artisans from around the country.
Boys and girls can take their holiday wishes to St. Nick himself. Proceeds from photos with Santa benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
A variety of local wines and food will also be available at the show.
Guests can get a sneak peek at the show during a Preview Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9, with a portion of each $24 ticket sale being donated to charity partner The Sandbox, which supports families who have children with life-altering illnesses. Attendees at Preview Night can enjoy hors d’oeuvres as they shop. The first 250 shoppers will take home a commemorative ornament featuring the “Winter Wonderland” theme.
The Southern Christmas Show will also host an Early Bird VIP shopping experience for $20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 12 as well as a Girls Night Out for $10 from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18.
Visit www.southernchristmasshow.com for tickets, discounts and promotions.
