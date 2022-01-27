Dean’s List
The Dean’s List includes undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA of at least a 3.30 but no more than a 3.799 on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.
Indian Trail
Zachary Bechtel, Lauren Bopp, Davis Clark, Jimena Correa Cortez, Kyle Countryman, Christopher Cruz, Bayley Dawson, Kathryn Drake, Brianna Dunn, Abigail Finley, Kacie Hall, Kierstin Hart, Jonathan Hendrick, Jacob Huber, Domiqe’ Jones, Soomin Lee, Jennifer Palmieri, Denis Pantus, Allison Rose and Isabella Siguenza.
Marshville
Rayanna Black, Giselle Lopez-Hidalgo, Hannah Maddox, Samuel Meares, Genesis Mendiola, Samantha Price, Patrick Sheppard and Holly Williams.
Matthews
Jacob Blank, Emma Burkart, Troy Langmeyer, Kyle Love, Amelia Lyons, Illiana Maloney, Heather Mychaylo, Alli Nethery, Matthew Starnes and Evan Zalaquett.
Monroe
Emma Adams, Hayleigh Adams, Kirsten Baucom, Jackson Boatright, Desnee Bryant, Mary Burnette, Brandon Butler, Martha Carranza Toledo, Cassidy Chukes, Abigail Clonts, Chloe Combs, Victoria Dennehy, Rena Elizondo, Emily Eubanks, Leigha Furr, Alana Gemind, Cynthia Gonzalez-Rojas, Benton Griffin, Ethan Griffin, Anna Haydel, Lizeth Ildefonso-Bacilio, Paul Janssen, Grant Jordan, Omar Marban-Figueroa, Hannah Massey, Madison McGarrigle, Kassidy McGee, Melonie Orduna-Villarreal, Oscar Osorio-Cruz, Montana Price, Riley Price, Marixa Reyes Palacios, Chloe Richardson, James Shaver, Sarai Villanueva, Madison Wilson, and Ashetyn Yandle.
Waxhaw
Nour Abodabba, Dana Badran, Rania Badran, Meagan Briggs, Philip Burgan, Austin Cain, Yasmin Cuestas, Larissa Decker, Kaitlyn Dembowski, Dezmend Diaz, Rebecca Edwards, Alexander Hagerman, Haylee Marsden, Grasyn McCaskill, Altha McDermott, Colin McKnight, Sarah McManus, Ashlee Monaghan, Lauren Morton, Julia Staples and Collin Welborn.
Wingate
Yosan Berhane, Martha Loredo and Rosaura Saucedo-Leana.
President’s List
The President’s List includes undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA of 3.80 or higher on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a “C-”.
Indian Trail
Maxim Biruk, Holly Brehaut, Brayan Castro, Nicole Cristy, Malik Jordan, Madison Ledford, Melanie Leidi, Isabella Lluhi, Britney Lopez Cheong, Jasmine McCollough, Jay Parrish, Justin Rose, Carissa Simpson and Braydon Willett.
Marshville
Julia Berardelli, Tanner Brooks, Connor Cook, Hannah Haigler, Colby Holmes, Cody Kelley, Haley Kuopus, Diego Morgado-Alfaro, Jenna Perry, Tori Pope, Peter Randall, Trevor Thomas and Felicia Xavier.
Matthews
Cynthia Conner, Kaylee Dellinger, Sarah Haymaker, Anastasia Kee, Tyler Moore, Ashlyn Ollenberger, Noah Richards and Isabella Walle.
Monroe
Kristal Albarez-Miranda, Hannah Andrew, Corey Avant, Callie Baucom, Brianna Bergamini, Kailey Brenize, Jordan Bromfield, Hayden Carnes, Rachel Chew, Wilson Childers, Rachel Chomicki, Reese Cochran, Jaylem Coppadge, Josiah Couick, Alaina Davis, Julianna Francis, Idania Giron-Monroy, Madison Hart, Lauren Hawkins, Dominique Helms, Zealy Helms, Jocelyn Hernandez Fino, Elizabeth Hinson, Laura Hinson, Jasmine Little, Alexis Lopez Mota, David McCallister, Hope McCallister, Melanie Page, Janna Plummer, Madelyn Reynolds, Kassidy Robinson, Daniel Rumley, Jesus Sanchez-Gloria,Caleb Simpson, Sarah Starnes, Cru Tucker, Luke Tucker, Alexandra Underwood, Hayley Vaughn, Mason Vercoe, Nathan Walton, Kaitlyn Waters and Nathan Williams.
Waxhaw
Evan Bernard, Elizabeth Branch, Suzannah Broom, Brock Cain, Erin Griffin, Christian Habermeyer, Stephanie Hargus, Parker Holler, Brynn Hughes, Lauren Hultquist, Jessica Medina, Chloe Murphy, Peter Newton, Olivia Thomas, Maggie Young and Elizabeth Yanacsek.
Wingate
Savanna Brooks, Amber Haney, Bryn Heath, Trevor Helms and Jocelyn Huntley.
