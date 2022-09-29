WINGATE – The U.S. needs more nurses but high school students looking toward a nursing career aren’t guaranteed to get into a nursing program. In fact, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing reported that four-year institutions alone turned away more than 80,000 applicants last year because of faculty shortages and space constraints.
Wingate University is working to address the problem with a new direct-admit option that will reserve slots in its nursing program for qualified incoming students as a way to ease the angst associated with applying for nursing school and to encourage more would-be nurses to embrace the largest field in the healthcare system.
“Essentially we will be extending a vote of confidence to these students, saving their place in the program for their junior year, pending successful completion of required criteria during the first two years,” explained Dr. Kristen Barbee, director of nursing at Wingate.
She said Wingate, which is ranked among the state’s top nursing programs and has had a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses for five of the last seven years, is the only traditional university in the state to offer direct-admit.
Beginning in fall 2023, the university will tap roughly two dozen incoming students for its first direct-admit cohort.
To be considered, high school seniors who have been accepted to Wingate must meet at least two of three criteria:
• High school weighted GPA of at least 3.8
• High school unweighted GPA of at least 3.0
• SAT score of at least 1,100; of ACT of at least 23
Students who meet or exceed the required standardized test scores will be able to sidestep the Test of Essential Academic Skills. Those who don’t will have to score at least a 72 on the TEAS, which is offered once each fall and twice each spring and can be taken during a student’s first year at Wingate.
Barbee and other nursing faculty members will review applications, noting not only GPAs but reviewing what specific science and math classes students have taken and whether they attempted Advanced Placement courses.
“If I could give advice to high school students considering nursing, I would tell them to take the hard sciences: chemistry, biology, anatomy and physiology if it’s available,” Barbee said. “You need to be in the upper level science and math classes to be prepared.”
Once the direct-admit cohort is established, nursing faculty members will offer support and programming to help keep students on track as they work through their prerequisites and move toward their junior year when they start the nursing program in earnest.
Students must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.3 in the sciences to progress toward the nursing program. They must make at least a B in Health 210, which they can only repeat once.
First-generation college student Chloe Greer wishes the direct-admit option would have been in place when she came to Wingate. A sophomore pre-nursing major from Lexington, Greer would have met the initial qualifications for the program.
“Having a direct-admit slot would have indicated that Wingate believed in me and believed that I was a successful student from the start,” Greer said. “It would have made this year a little less stressful.”
