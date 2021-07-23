WINGATE – Andrew Woods, associate professor of pharmacy at Wingate University, has been selected to participate in the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy’s 2021-22 Academic Leadership Fellows Program.
He represents some of academic pharmacy’s brightest future leaders from around the country.
Woods joined the practice faculty at Wingate in 2009 and provides pharmacist services as a clinical team lead in internal medicine at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center Main in uptown Charlotte, precepting third- and fourth-year students.
During his time at the university he has published more than 50 articles, book chapters and abstracts and has delivered numerous regional and national presentations.
