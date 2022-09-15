WINGATE – Wingate University has named Dana Murray Patterson its new chief diversity officer.
Patterson comes to Wingate following a months-long nationwide search. Prior to her hiring, she met with administrators, the senior management team, trustees, faculty and staff members and a group of students, for whom she offered a teaching demonstration.
Her first day at Wingate will be Oct. 3.
Patterson has nearly three decades of experience in higher education.
She has experience in residence life, judicial affairs and leadership development and has presented nationally and internationally on issues related to diversity, cultural identity and intersectionality.
She most recently served as the director of intercultural affairs at Western Carolina University.
Her prior posts include director of the Coretta Scott King Center for Cultural and Intellectual Freedom at Antioch College, director of the Talmadge Anderson Heritage House for Black Studies at Washington State University, and director of the Multicultural Resource Center at Emporia State University.
She has served as president for the Jackson County Branch of the NAACP and the director of the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center at Wright State University.
“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Patterson join Wingate to ensure that our educational environment is one in which a diverse group of students, faculty and staff belong, thrive and succeed,” said Rhett Brown, president of Wingate University. “Dr. Patterson will partner with university constituents across the enterprise to formulate goals and strategies that better serve all students and employees who come our way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.