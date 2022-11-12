DURHAM – WGU North Carolina and the Teachers College at Western Governors University’s School of Education will mark American Education Week on Nov. 14 to 19, 2022 by announcing the WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarship programs for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs.
Each WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarship is valued at up to $4,000. It is designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom, move into administration, or support future teachers in obtaining the required credentials to start a rewarding career as an educator. In addition, the accredited, nonprofit college’s commitment to lowering costs reduces the need for student borrowing, resulting in average graduate debt that is about half the national average.
New and enrolling WGU students may apply by Dec. 31 for the WGU Loves Teachers scholarship or the Become a Teacher scholarship by visiting www.wgu.edu/aew.
“WGU’s Teachers College has a history of maintaining remarkably affordable, flat-rate tuition that allows students to pursue their professional passions without the burden of student loan debt,” said Stacey Ludwig Johnson, senior vice president of WGU and executive dean of the School of Education. “With these scholarships, we continue our commitment of offering accessible educational opportunities focused on the individual so that every student, regardless of circumstances, can see themselves on the path to a degree.”
WGU’s Teachers College has graduated more than 32,700 students nationwide between Jan. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2022, who have launched as licensed teachers or advanced in their school-leader roles.
“WGU is helping to recruit and train more teachers in North Carolina through various partnerships with local school districts and organizations like Teach for America North Carolina and Teach North Carolina,” said Ben Coulter, chancellor of WGU North Carolina. “There are more than 1,200 WGU Teacher College graduates in North Carolina, and that number continues to grow every month as more WGU’s Teachers College programs have been continuously accredited since 2006.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.