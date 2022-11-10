CHARLOTTE – Change is coming to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.
Five of the six district reps will be new in the next term. The only incumbent to survive the Nov. 8 election was District 3 rep Thelma Byers-Bailey.
Incumbents Rhonda Cheek, Carol Sawyer and Sean Strain lost seats to challengers.
The school board changed Strain's District 6 seat this past year, putting Mint Hill in District 4 and Matthews in District 5 as well as restricting District 6 to parts of south Charlotte and Pineville.
Strain lost his reelection bid to Summer Nunn, a marketing executive that touted listening to the community and addressing overcrowding as well as several academic goals.
"Humbled, excited and ready to get to work as the District 6 representative in CMS school board," she wrote on her campaign page on Facebook. "Celebrating all my family, friends, supporters and volunteers. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Extra thanks to my husband, mom and kids who have been out there for it all. Promise I won’t throw away my shot."
District boundary changes did not help Sawyer, who lost to challenger Stephanie Sneed.
Sneed ran on supporting teachers and staff, increasing mental health resources and improving student achievement. Sneed had endorsements from Mint Hill Mayor Brad Simmons and town commissioners as well as Charlotte business leaders.
Lisa Cline defeated former school board member Trent Merchant to win the District 5 seat held by Margaret Marshall.
Cline will be the lone Republican on the board this coming term. Her 39 years in education beforeretiring in 2019, gave her many ideas on how to improve academic achievement and keep schools safe. Heading into the last day of the campaign, Cline told supporters on her Facebook page that she was "so overwhelmed and grateful for the support, generosity, and encouragement" of the community.
Winners will join at-large members Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Sanders-Shipp in key issues that include the hiring of a new superintendent and making up the learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strain and Sawyer had served on the school board since 2017. Cheek has represented the northern part of Mecklenburg County since 2009.
