MONROE – The Union County Board of Education passed a joint resolution Dec. 7 in support of ending contact tracing and quarantine requirements for students in North Carolina.
The school board joined the Union County Board of Commissioners in this effort, as county leaders approved the resolution in a unanimous vote Dec. 6.
UCPS says students who are currently in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 should remain in quarantine/isolation and continue to follow instructions provided by their school.
Here is how the joint resolution reads:
“Continuing the long-standing practice of putting the future of Union County first in all decisions, the Union County Board of Commissioners and Union County Board of Education have put forth a joint resolution calling on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to adjust protocol for contact tracing and quarantine of public school students related to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 will continue to be a communicable disease we must address and respond to, and we remain committed to doing so. However, we are at a pivotal point in the pandemic where we must adjust our policies to allow us to rely on tried and true public health practices, as we do for all communicable diseases.
“By asking the State to reevaluate the quarantine and contact tracing protocol in schools, it will enable the public health officials and school nurses who have been performing the arduous processes of contact tracing to shift their focus to more productive programs and services.
“This joint resolution does not diminish the importance of caring for all children who are sick whether from COVID-19, flu or any other communicable disease.”
