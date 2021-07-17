MONROE – Union Academy teacher Zöe Zander won an Early Career Educator of Color Leadership Award from the National Council of Teachers of English.
Zander was one of 12 educators in their first five years of teaching to be selected for the award. She will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the NCTE annual convention and have the opportunity to present to her colleagues.
“I am thrilled to partake in this opportunity to continue to grow as an educator, for myself and for my incredible students,” Zander said. “Teaching is the passion that drives me, and I hope to be able to teach and lead with my heart for many years to come.”
The core of her work includes teaching empathy, cultural literacy and social responsibility through literature.
“I believe literature speaks to and through us and that human connection is the basis of empathy,” Zander said. “Teaching world literature gives me boundless opportunities to use historical context and cultural literacy as the captivating vessels to engage students and instill within them the desire to take part in positive social change as they grow and learn.”
