MONROE – The Government Finance Officers Association awarded Union Academy a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
This is the 11th year CFO Lynn Kroeger and her staff have received recognition for financial reporting.
An impartial panel judges reports for demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate people to read the report.
