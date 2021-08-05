MONROE – The UA 4-H Livestock Skillathon and Quiz Bowl Teams competed at the NC State 4-H Livestock Championships on July 29 to 31 in Raleigh.
Members of each team had to correctly identify and classify breeds of livestock, feeds, equipment and meats along with completing quality assurance and animal health and genetics problems.
Students also had to judge classes of hay and wool and correctly evaluate a class of pork hams.
Each member had to take a written test related to agricultural economics, quality assurance, breeding scenarios, product administration, animal reproduction, animal nutrition, marketing, selection and evaluation, and agricultural trends.
Agricultural teacher Michael Alexander coaches the teams.
Senior team (ages 14 to19)
The senior team of Trey Howey, Kaleb Pope, Cade Stegall and Elijah Williams won UA’s fourth state championship in North Carolina’s 4-H Senior Livestock Skillathon Competition.
UA was the highest scoring senior team overall, placing first in the identification and quality assurance categories as well as second in evaluation. Pope was recognized as the highest scoring senior individual overall in the state, followed by Isaac Williams (second place), Stegall (third), Howey (fourth) and Elijah Williams (sixth).
Intermediate Team (ages 11 to 13)
The group of Aubrey Mekus, Kaylee Keeter and Cianna Delia was the highest scoring team, winning the school’s second state championship in the middle school division. UA placed first in the identification and quality assurance categories.
Mekus was the second high scoring intermediate individual overall, followed by Keeter (fifth place) and Delia (seventh).
Junior Division (ages 8 to 10)
Lacie Alexander and Colton Alexander competed as individual competitors.
Lacie was the highest scoring individual overall in the state, winning all three individual categories (evaluation, identification and quality assurance). Her brother, Colton, was the second highest scoring individual overall in the state, finishing second in two categories.
