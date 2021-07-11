CHARLOTTE – The Liaison Committee on Medical Education has determined Novant Health and UNC School of Medicine have adequate resources to proceed with training UNC School of Medicine students at the Novant Health Charlotte Campus in February 2022.
This is UNC School of Medicine’s third branch campus, which will be based at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
The UNC School of Medicine Novant Health Charlotte Campus will provide UNC curriculum to third- and fourth-year medical students, with a special focus on health equity led by Novant Health. The campus will begin with nine students and has the capacity to educate up to 30 students per class.
“The UNC School of Medicine Novant Health Charlotte Campus will offer the best of both worlds by combining UNC School of Medicine’s top-notch curriculum alongside instruction from Novant Health leaders dedicated to achieving health equity,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of Novant Health’s Physician Network. “We look forward to welcoming these students to Charlotte to join our commitment to improve access to quality, affordable health care for all.”
In 2020, Novant Health, UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine reached an agreement to expand medical education, research and clinical services to Novant Health facilities and other locations across North Carolina.
