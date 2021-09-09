MONROE – Union County Public Schools will hold a job fair Sept. 16 to fill a variety of positions across the district.
Positions are available in the following departments: transportation, school nutrition, facilities and after-school program.
UCPS is also looking to hire teachers for math and exceptional children vacancies at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Job fair locations and times:
• Instructional – Porter Ridge Middle, 2827 Ridge Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Transportation – 3319 Goldmine Road, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• School Nutrition – CATA, 600 Brewer Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• After school program – CATA, 600 Brewer Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Facilities – Sun Valley Middle, 1409 Wesley Chapel Road, 2 to 5 p.m.
Visit https://www.applitrack.com/ucps/onlineapp/ and complete an application. On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair and applicants are encouraged to bring two forms of identification.
Additional information:
• The starting rate for bus drivers has increased to $16.75 per hour, up from $13.87 per hour.
• The starting rate for school nutrition services employees has increased to $15 per hour, up from $11.72 per hour.
• Full-time benefits earned at 30 hours per week.
• Bus drivers are eligible for various bonuses paid semi-annually.
• Sept. 16 is a teacher workday. Students will not be in school.
