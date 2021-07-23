MONROE – Union County Public Schools is encouraging parents to enroll kindergarten students before the start of the new school year on Aug. 23.
Union County parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021, are encouraged to enroll students through Scribbles, the district’s online enrollment portal. Families can access Scribbles by visiting https://ucpsncc.scriborder.com/ or the UCPS website.
On the UCPS Kindergarten Registration webpage, parents can find additional information about what is needed to enroll their student, a list of frequently asked questions as well as the 2021-22 Kindergarten Registration booklet in English and Spanish.
For open house sessions, school supply lists and additional information about kindergarten, parents should contact the school their child will attend, visit the school’s website and follow the schools and UCPS on social media.
Parents of English as a Second Language students are encouraged to call 704-289-5460 for assistance.
