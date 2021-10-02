MONROE – The Union County Board of Education will hold a public hearing Oct. 12 to receive public comments on the proposed voting maps as a result of population changes following the 2020 U.S. Census.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the UCPS Professional Development Center, 721 Brewer Drive.
The school board will only hear comments related to the maps.
Click here to sign up and submit a form and click here to review proposed maps and additional resources.
View discussions on the voting districts and proposed maps with these links:
Sept. 28 meeting – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNOKlha2hsg
Aug. 31 meeting – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l69fQBnjxEQ
The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube @UCPS BOE. A link to the meeting will be posted on the UCPS website (ucps.k12.nc.us) and on the district’s Facebook Page (@UCPSNC) at the start of the meeting.
