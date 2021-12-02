MONROE –Union County Public Schools will hold its annual High School Programs Expo on Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at the Union County Ag Center, located at 3230 Presson Road.
Middle and high school students and their families are invited to attend and explore a variety of programming options in Union County Public Schools, including Career and Technical Education pathways, Advanced Placement courses, Union County Early College, Central Academy of Technology and Arts, Union County Virtual and International Baccalaureate programs.
Teachers and staff will be available to discuss programs, such as marketing, culinary arts, automotive repair, HVAC, public safety, robotics and cyber security.
School and department representatives will provide guidance about key dates, registration information and course options.
Visit ucps.cte.org or ucps.k12.nc.us for details.
