CHARLOTTE – Ericia Turner told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education on Aug. 24 that she couldn't wait to start her new role as district athletics director, but she also had something else on her mind.
“I'm looking forward to seeing my babies return to school tomorrow morning and will be here greeting them with open arms,” Turner told them from her office.
The promotion comes after a successful five-year stint as principal of Rocky River High School.
Turner was named a finalist for North Carolina Principal of the Year honors in January after winning the district title in 2020. She was a finalist for CMS Principal of the Year in 2017.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me because I love my family at Rocky River High School,” Turner said . “I want to first thank the amazing leaders, the educators and staff, and the students for embracing me as their principal and for holding my ladder as I move forward in this process.”
Turner was star basketball player at Bandy's High School in the late 1980s, helping her team win two state titles. The N.C. High School Athletic Association recognized Turner as one of its 100 female athletes to remember during its centennial celebration in 2013.
Turner pursued a career in education and coached after graduating from North Carolina A&T State University.
Prior to Rocky River, she was an assistant principal and athletic director at Newton Conover High in Newton-Conover City Schools (2009 to 2012), athletics director for the Alamance-Burlington School System (2012 to 2013), principal at Statesville Middle (2014 to 2016) and assistant principal at Statesville High (2013 to 2014).
