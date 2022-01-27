CHARLOTTE – Neighbors are challenging efforts by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to develop a new elementary school on 35.9 acres off Ardrey Kell Road.
The project would be developed into two areas. The first involves the 138,000-square-feet school. The second includes up to 380 multi-family units and 50 single-family attached units. At least 10% of the multifamily will be income-restricted at 80% AMI.
Zoning attorney Collin Brown said CMS originally purchased the property with the intent of placing an elementary and middle school on the site, but it was too close for a middle school. The district opted to partner with Woodfield Development on the proposal.
Unlike CMS’s attempts at putting a high school in Ballantyne, Brown acknowledged some push-back from the community.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of push-back on the school even though schools are a big traffic generator,” Brown said. “I think the community is comfortable with that. What we’re excited about is really integrating multifamily residential into this site.”
Brown said the new elementary school would not only relieve severe overcrowding, but the residential units are within walking distance to three public schools. The project also includes transportation improvements and affordable housing.
He added the project would inject some housing diversity into a single-family area.
Five people signed up to speak against the rezoning petition.
Robert Marshall, who lives in nearby Ardrey Commons, didn’t like the height or density of the complex on a two-lane road. He worries roads will become more of a parking lot due to area schools.
“Our community in Ardrey Commons is very unique. Our homes are very close to the street, our roads are narrow and so normal vehicular sounds are much louder due to the homes acting like an acoustic wall,” neighbor Dawn Anderson said.
Another concern from neighbors was a road connection to Sulky Plow Road. Brown told the council that the development team agrees with the community and they'd be willing to convert the road connection to a multi-use path.
CMS hopes to open the elementary school by fall 2023, according to construction official Dennis LaCaria.
