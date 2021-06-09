MONROE – 2020 was supposed to be a big year for Sun Valley as the high school was set to unveil new instructional and athletic facilities, but the pandemic forced students to spend most of the year at home.
BETA Club President Megan Tezzi said the Class of 2021 could have wallowed over this but they embraced the change and adapted to it. Tezzi described 2021 graduates as the “pandemic class.”
“We entered high school kids filled with uncertainty and we leave as the pandemic class – more mature with an understanding of the real world that no one thought this Tide Pod-eating and TikTok-loving generation ever could have gained,” she said.
Much like a 15-second TikTok, Student Body President Sarah King said that as long as each day, week or month felt in the moment, their high school careers flew by in the blink of an eye.
King was observant enough to pick up on a few achievements of her classmates.
The Class of 2021 attracted $6.8 million in scholarships. King highlighted Layah Clinton specifically for becoming a Morehead-Cain Scholar and earning a full ride to UNC-Chapel Hill.
King also praised the volleyball team for winning the conference championship and swimmer Kenan Dean for earning a state championship in the 50-yard freestyle.
The class includes 193 graduates heading to college, 125 entering the workforce and nine going into the military.
“This past year, we have learned and grown without even knowing it,” King said. “We had to learn to be self-reliant this past year.”
Student Body Vice President Ava Mikeal thanked those at the ceremony for their dedication and encouragement in shaping their journey. Mikeal believes the Class of 2021 is one of the most adaptable groups to ever walk the graduation stage.
“Adaptability is defined as the quality of being able to adjust to new conditions and change,” she said. “If that doesn't describe the class of 2021, I don't know what does.”
The differences between 2020 and 2021 were not lost on Principal Mike Harvey, who engaged in some nimble wordplay.
He told students: “Last year, we had enough gas, but no places to go. And this year, we have places to go and no gas. Last year, we asked, 'Will I get to come to school next fall?' This year, we're asking, 'Do I have to come to school next fall' – and that includes the teachers. Who am I kidding? Myself included.”
He encouraged students to make the best of opportunities but to avoid cliches. For example, Don't start a new chapter. Write a best-selling novel. Don't turn over a new leaf but plant a tree.
“The same old cliches will make you an average person in every opportunity you have and every transition in life,” Harvey said, reinforcing the school motto: “Don't be good. Be great.”
