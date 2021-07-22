CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC cadets performed community service recently at Beds for Kids.
Students provided assistance in getting the furniture moved from the nonprofit's old location to a new larger warehouse.
The cadets packed and unloaded four truckloads as well as assisted in putting the storage bins together for better accountability. They were asked to return to help the following week at the new warehouse.
Atrium Health, Charlotte Fire Department and Factory Church in Concord are among organizations that have assisted Beds for Kids in recent days. Beds for Kids is holding a grand opening for its new warehouse and office space from 9 a.m. to noon at 4200 Barringer Drive.
On the web: https://bedsforkids.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.