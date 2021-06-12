RALEIGH -- Attorney General Josh Stein encouraged high school and college students in North Carolina to complete their FAFSA forms and be considered for federal student aid, including grants, scholarships and loans.
FAFSA forms are due on June 30, 2021.
"Completing the FAFSA will give you a full picture of just how much you’ll need to pay for your degree," Stein said. "And it will help you get access to multiple types of student aid."
According to the educational nonprofit myFutureNC, about half of eligible NC students have completed a FAFSA this year – short of the statewide goal of 65 percent.
Students can fill out their FAFSA forms at http://fafsa.ed.gov/.
If you need help, the College Foundation of North Carolina provides several different types of FAFSA assistance, including Spanish language tools. MyFutureNC also has numerous resources on the FAFSA, including a useful step-by-step guide, available at https://www.myfuturenc.org/ourwork/first-in-fafsa/.
Learn more about paying for college and necessary information about borrowing student loans at https://ncdoj.gov/payingforcollege.
