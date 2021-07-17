RALEIGH – Diego Ramon was among five new members to join the board of directors of the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits.
The board provides strategic direction and growth around the center’s mission to educate, connect and advocate for North Carolina nonprofits.
Ramon serves as vice president of the North Carolina Regional Office at Mutual of America in Charlotte.
“Our new board members bring extensive and diverse nonprofit leadership experience from every corner of the state to the center,” said Deviré Robinson, vice president of philanthropic advancement at Foundation For The Carolinas and Center board chair. “We are very excited about their energy and the possibilities the center has to continue to help nonprofits strengthen their management capacities.”
The board also selected its new slate of officers for 2021-22, including Deviré Robinson as chair. Robinson works as vice president of philanthropic advancement at Foundation For The Carolinas in Charlotte.
See the complete 2021-22 Board of Directors at www.ncnonprofits.org/board-directors.
