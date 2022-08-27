CHARLOTTE – Spectrum and E2D will host a back-to-school laptop distribution event Aug. 27 for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students that lack sufficient access to technology.
E2D is focused on ending the digital divide that has widened for homeless and at risk students.
Six hundred laptops will be available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis to CMS students that lack sufficient access to technology. The refurbished laptops with new software may be purchased for $80.
Several elected officials are expected to join Spectrum representatives during the event, including N.C. Sen. DeAndrea Salvador, N.C. Rep. Terry Brown, N.C.Rep. Nasif Majeed and Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston.
