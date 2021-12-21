CHARLOTTE – Spectrum announced E2D has received a $25,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant to help eliminate the digital divide for the homeless of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
E2D is focused on ending the educational gap that has widened for homeless students. Grant funding will help E2D reach high school families by providing a laptop, mobile connectivity and a digital literacy experience.
“We applaud E2D for their broadband education initiatives and for helping us support efforts that promote digital literacy throughout the CMS area,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum broadband products. “Through this partnership with E2D, the Spectrum Digital Education program is able to bring essential resources to those in need, and we look forward to working with them on this transformative project.”
E2D is one of 49 nonprofits that Spectrum is supporting through 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grants.
Since launching Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, Spectrum has donated $7 million in cash and in-kind contributions for digital literacy programs reaching nearly 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C.
Spectrum has provided more than $160,000 to E2D initiatives in that same span.
“E2D is so delighted to be a Spectrum Digital Education grantee again in 2022,” said Pat Millen, executive director of E2D. “Our work together has resolved the digital divide for hundreds and hundreds of Charlotteans who have suffered from housing insecurity over the past four years. COVID has proven to shine an even harsher light on some of these families who are amongst our most vulnerable to health and low-income difficulties. We feel so fortunate that Spectrum values these neighbors as much as we do at E2D.”
