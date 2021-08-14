MONROE – Fall semester classes began Aug. 9 at South Piedmont Community College.
With in-person, online and hybrid offerings, enrollment headcount is trending upward by over 4% compared to 2020. More than 3,500 students are enrolled in fall classes and this number is expected to rise as the semester progresses.
Enrollment at SPCC got an extra boost through additional local, state and federal funding received to make even more financial assistance available to students.
These funds support the “South Piedmont Advantage,” which is a program that covers the tuition and fees not supported by existing financial assistance programs. These dollars are not loans, eliminating financial barriers for students.
“We are thrilled to have students back on campus,” President Maria Pharr said. “They represent the soul of the college and seeing them enjoy our new and renovated spaces has been a highlight of this new academic year.”
Students are returning to campus in time to celebrate the opening of the college's new academic building on the Old Charlotte Highway Campus in Monroe. The 75,000-square-foot building includes classrooms, lab spaces and student commons areas. An ribbon cutting is planned for the building in collaboration with the Union County Chamber on Aug. 31.
“We are also excited to unveil several new technologies which will help new and existing students experience college in a more personal and adaptive way,” Pharr said. “We have several new, enhanced and existing programs and partnerships to help more students experience the high-quality education for which South Piedmont is known.”
SPCC has established new transfer partnerships with Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, North Carolina A&T, St. Andrews University-Charlotte, UNC Wilmington and Winston-Salem State University.
It continues to strengthen its continued partnerships with Wingate University
The college has a new mobile app, SPCC Navigate, designed to provide students better access to classwork, appointments with financial aid or advising, and payment options, directly from their Apple or Android phones.
“Our app was designed in response to our students’ requests for clear and immediate access to all things SPCC,” explained Malinda Daniel, the app's project manager. “Now when students need to know their schedule, what assignments they have due, access emails, schedule appointments with various departments on campus, or receive critical information, the answer is simply Navigate.”
On the web: www.spcc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.