Editor’s note: District 4 school board member Stephanie Sneed gave these remarks during the Jan. 10 meeting.
I just want to say happy new year.
It’s the beginning of a new year and oftentimes when we start a new year it is a time for reflection on the past and planning for the future. I believe that is the exact place that describes where we are as a board. We are reflecting on the past and making plans for the future on how we can be better – how we can be a better board, how we can better serve our students and families of Mecklenburg County.
I’m excited about what we have planned ahead, which is improving student outcomes, planning for construction of new schools, supporting our teachers and expanding partnerships with our parents, community stakeholders, nonprofits and community organizations.
I’m excited about the work we have ahead of us and our planning based on where we need to progress from our past.
Stephanie Sneed is serving her first term as District 4 representative for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. The district includes Mint Hill.
