WINGATE – Wingate University’s Porter B. Byrum School of Business has awarded Fernanda Sandoval the David Underwood Master of Accounting Annual Scholarship for 2022-23.
Sandoval, who lives in Charlotte, earned her bachelor of arts in accounting at Wingate in May and is excelling in the university’s Master of Accounting (MAC) program.
Sandoval said Wingate offered her the right opportunities both inside and outside of the classroom.
“It was important for me to be able to thrive under an environment in which I could learn from industry professionals in accounting and in a more personal classroom environment where I could easily communicate with my professors and classmates,” Sandoval said.
After completing her undergraduate degree, she said choosing Wingate’s graduate program was a “no-brainer.”
“My professors were the biggest determining factor in my decision to go into the MAC program at Wingate, because of the involvement and experience they all have,” she adds.
In addition to her coursework, Sandoval has completed two internships. She gained tax-related experience by working as a NEAR TAX intern with FORVIS and audit-related experience as an audit/assurance intern with CohnReznick LLP. After she graduates in August 2023, Sandoval will join CohnReznick LLP as an Audit/Assurance Associate.
Sandoval, who wasn’t always the confident student she is today, said her Wingate professors helped her by offering a quality education and by believing in her abilities.
“I would advise students who may be experiencing the same doubts I had when I started my journey through higher education, to not underestimate themselves,” Sandoval said. “Know that there are teachers, students and other individuals who believe in us and are rooting for us to succeed in our careers.”
The $1,000 scholarship awarded to Sandoval was established by Wingate alumna Lizzy Underwood to honor her father, David Underwood. Having worked in many different accounting and leadership roles since passing the North Carolina CPA exam in 1977, he is the owner of Custom Components Distributing in Albemarle and assists customers with their tax preparation and accounting needs.
Lizzy Underwood earned her math degree from Wingate in 2011 and her master of accounting in 2012. She is a lead planning and regulatory support specialist for Duke Energy in Charlotte. To be considered for the scholarship, MAC students must have attended Wingate University for their undergrad degree in accounting and must meet a minimum GPA requirement.
Among other degrees, the Porter B. Byrum School of Business offers a bachelor of arts and a bachelor of science in accounting and a master of accounting degree via a hybrid program that gives students the flexibility of in-person instruction at Wingate’s Ballantyne campus as well as online classes. Visit wingate.edu for details about the MAC program.
