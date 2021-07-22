CHARLOTTE – Linda Lockman-Brooks has been elected to chair the Central Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees by her fellow board members.
Lockman-Brooks, a college trustee since 2016, is the first female and the first Black person to chair the board in Central Piedmont’s 58-year history.
College President Kandi Deitemeyer described Lockman-Brooks as a “highly engaged and thoughtful trustee.”
“Linda assumes leadership of the board at a crucial time, as Mecklenburg County emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the college readies itself to help a growing number of Mecklenburg County residents restart their careers or begin their higher education journey to greater economic mobility,” Deitemeyer said. “The college will look to its trustees for sound counsel and guidance as it works to extend education and job-training opportunities to all who seek them.”
The south Charlotte resident has extensive leadership experience at large public companies as well as small business expertise.
She is founder and president of Lockman-Brooks Marketing Services, which provides strategic marketing and communications services and executive talent development resources to a diverse book of clients, including AT&T, Bank of America, Novant Health, The Dallas Mavericks, Luquire Agency, and The Nature Conservancy.
She also is a co-chair of the Central Piedmont Foundation’s ongoing “Powering a Stronger Future Campaign,” the most ambitious fundraising effort in the foundation’s history. The campaign, with a $40-million goal, is aimed at supporting students, programs and faculty development and providing even greater access to underrepresented persons.
Lockman-Brooks has served on boards for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library Foundation, Arts and Science Council, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte and YWCA of the Central Carolinas.
