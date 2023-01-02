Peace is getting along with others, sharing your food with someone, giving to homeless shelters, sharing a smile and being calm.
Listening to second grade students from Rama Road Elementary School share what “peace is” reveals such hope and encouragement.
During the week of Dec. 12, students across Rama Road Elementary School participated in another year of Peace Week. Peace Week was on pause for a couple of years due to COVID so bringing back Peace Week was such an uplifting and inspiring time among the students and staff.
Peace Week came about when Principal Patricia Denny collaborated with teacher Melissa Van Glish in 2018 to create a week full of activities that teach peace to the students at Rama Road. The idea of Peace Week arose upon reflection of the hurt and sadness from the horrific hate crime at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018. Since then, there have been a significant amount of other hate crimes, so to continue Peace Week within Rama has been a norm.
Van Glish worked to plan activities and ensure Peace Week had a positive impact on the students.
“I feel so honored that Principal Denny incorporates Peace Week into the Rama calendar each year,” Van Glish said.
Peace Week included various experiences with the ultimate goal of educating students about the importance of practicing peace, establishing relationships across Rama as well as community partners and showing compassion and understanding. All students in Pre-K to fifth grade experienced the activities of Peace Week. Each day students had an opportunity to explore the importance of peace. Students made friendship loops, created a peace poster, wrote peaceful words and pictures on doves, shared in writing what peace means to them and many other activities.
Denny finds inspiration in a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: “It isn’t enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to believe in it. One must work at it.”
“This exemplifies the very nature of our work as educators in the world today,” Denny said. “ Teachers hold deep values of peace and perseverance that they bring to their classrooms daily through modeling and the intentional work on relationship building with every student, no matter where they come from in the world. Peace Week at Rama Road highlights the great work being done in our school throughout the year. There are so many examples of Peaceful interactions in our school every day: in class morning meetings, in the Mindfulness Lab once a week as students learn how to calm their minds and bodies, and through relationship-building between older and younger students in their house meetings each month. I am proud to lead a school community that believes deeply in this work.”
