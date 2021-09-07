CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes has launched its annual Teacher of the Year contest to celebrate the upcoming back-to-school season.
Through the online contest, Rack Room Shoes will award five winning schools a technology grant valued at $10,000 each – to be used towards technological upgrades. Each winning teacher will receive free shoes for a year.
The contests asks nominators to answer the question, “How does/did your favorite teacher encourage you to achieve real-life goals?” Parents, PTA members and other adults 18 and older are encouraged to submit a video or photo, accompanied by a short paragraph explaining why the teacher they nominated is deserving of recognition.
Nominations will be accepted Sept, 7 through Oct. 8 through https://teacheroftheyear2021.lndg.page/4mn5dq.
“Rack Room Shoes has a long history of giving back to the communities we serve,” said Brenda Christmon, senior director of brand communications. “Honoring teachers – especially after a year that required them to be more agile, flexible, and creative than ever before – is a natural extension of our commitment to celebrating those who assist, encourage and help others without expecting anything in return.”
