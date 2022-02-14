CHARLOTTE – The board of trustees for Queens University of Charlotte unanimously approved a plan Feb. 11 to take the next steps in exploring the possibility of a move from Division II to Division I.
Officials said the decision aligns with decisions to increase investments in the overall academic experience and co-curricular opportunities for Queens students, faculty and staff. They say a potential move coupled with additional investments in academics, health and wellness, facilities and the arts will elevate the university while representing a tremendous opportunity for the city
A move to D1 is contingent upon a formal conference invitation and pending financial feasibility.
Queens University of Charlotte offers 26 NCAA-sponsored men's and women's sports.
