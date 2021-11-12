CHARLOTTE – Providence High School student Emma Washburn was recently honored at the L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards Event in Hollywood as a winner in the Writers of the Future Contest.
Emma's entry in the contest, “Hemingway,” was inspired by a dream about a house built on top of the ocean. The work has been published in the anthology, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37.”
Emma, who participates in Providence's yearbook and literary magazine programs, began writing in the fifth grade due to a supportive English teacher.
Previous honorees have gone on to have successful writing careers that have included New York Times bestsellers.

