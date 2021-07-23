SAN FRANCISCO – Providence High School alum Bhavana Veeravalli says she is grateful to have the opportunity to pursue her passion for animation without financial barriers thanks to a scholarship from DJ and producer 3LAU.
3LAU launched a 3scholarship in January through Bold.org to celebrate his 30th birthday and new single “Everything,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard's Dance/Mixshow Airplay chart and generated five million streams.
“I’m inspired by the number of applicants this scholarship received,” 3LAU said. “Bhavana’s essay about the power of storytelling through art was thoughtful and moving. I’m so happy to award her this scholarship, which will help her pursue a bachelor’s in graphic communications.”
What started as a $10,000 scholarship quickly gained momentum. Through additional contributions from 3LAU and his fans, the scholarship amount increased to more than $14,500.
The scholarship received more than 3,000 applications from students sharing what they consider to be their "everything.”
Bhavana’s scholarship-winning essay elaborated on her “everything” – the power of art.
“What is more powerful than giving life to something that was once thought intangible?” Bhavana wrote in her application essay.
As an aspiring motion graphics designer, Bhavana is honing her skills in animation and storytelling at N.C. State University.
“I know that every day that I am alive and able to listen and experience the stories of others and my own, that my animation will grow, expand and live a life of its own,” she said.
The scholarship was part of Bold.org's Year of Giving Campaign. 3LAU described Bold.org as a “platform that puts impact through philanthropy at the forefront — and provide meaningful support to a student with such exciting goals.”
“It is always amazing to see artists such as 3LAU help aspiring creators realize their potential in the same way they have achieved theirs,” Bhavana said. “I cannot wait to explore and grow as an animator and tell stories that need to be heard.”
Want to help?
Donors can help fight the student debt crisis by creating a custom scholarship at www.bold.org.
