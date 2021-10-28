Middle school students at Providence Day followed the lead of international artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein in turning a BMW into a work of art. They designed a custom wrap for a BMW i3 electric car.
But the inspiration for Providence Day students came from a more contemporary source, according to art teacher Lindsay Woog. That spark came from Los Angeles artist Jen Stark, who does drip art, psychedelic paintings and large murals.
Woog said all 110 middle school art students created their own Stark-inspired 'drip' design. Each was combined into a large mural on campus and then converted into a car wrap.
“The car is actually the 'drip art' coming to life,” Woog said.
Eighth-grader Patton Evans described the art project as a big group effort.
“Normally art projects are on paper or a canvas, when you're talking about what we're doing in art class, but on a car it's a whole different experience,” Patton said. “It was also really exciting to experiment with different ideas that we can incorporate into the design.”
Student incorporated the themes of sustainability and community as well as the words “RE:THINK,” “RE:DUCE,” “RE:USE,” and “RE:CYCLE” into their works.
Eighth-grader Iris Cotoman was happy to see her work featured on a sustainable electric car.
“It's important to make stuff as sustainable as possible and make things more environmentally friendly – protecting the environment for generations,” Iris said.
Amy O'Neil, president of the Providence Day Parents' Association, credited the lower, middle and upper schools for their social responsibility curriculum. O'Neil said the association's Social Responsibility and Community Engagement Committee works to involve parents such the learning and action.
Cliff Spangler, general manager of Hendrick BMW, said his team was grateful to work with Providence Day on the project.
“There is a tremendous amount of heritage when it comes to 'Art Cars' and the BMW brand,” Spangler said. “It’s terrific to see so many talented young people from here in Charlotte be inspired by this creative tradition.”
