CHARLOTTE – The CMS Foundation partnered with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to highlight stories from diverse viewpoints on the school experience during the pandemic.
Using photography and first-person accounts to capture memories and perspectives, “The Yearbook: Reflections on School During the COVID-19 Pandemic” offers an intimate look into the journeys of students, educators, families and community partners navigating the 2020-21 school year.
“In partnership with the CMS Foundation, I applaud the spirit of collaboration that brought these powerful stories to life,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “The Yearbook is a reminder of the value of every voice and our shared experiences. It creates a space for reflecting on the difficult months behind us, as we look to a brighter future.”
The project features 51 stories from students, staff, parents/families and community partners.
The foundation invited people to share their school-related experiences through a submission process it opened in the spring and worked with a committee to select a variety of stories that represented different perspectives. Staff completed interviews and follow-ups to document stories and commissioned photographers to capture visuals to accompany each story.
“Working on The Yearbook gave me a greater appreciation for what it meant to learn, teach, parent and support students during the pandemic. It documents this historic moment in our district during a school year like no other,” said Sonja Gantt, executive director of the foundation. “The CMS Foundation is grateful for all of the submissions for this project, as well as the very generous community members who’ve supported our students and educators throughout this challenging time.”
The Yearbook is presented by Duke Energy, with support from Ally Bank, Bank of America, Carolina Panthers, Scribbles Software, TIAA and Wells Fargo.
"This past school year has been challenging for teachers, students and families across the Charlotte region,” said Katherine Neebe, an executive with Duke Energy. “We are excited to support the Yearbook project and look forward to the stories that captured a year we will not soon forget.”
Want to experience it?
The public is invited to explore the The Yearbook at cms-foundation.org/yearbook and engage with the project via social media using #TheYearbookProject:
CMS Foundation: @CMS_Foundation (Twitter and Instagram) or @CMSFoundation (Facebook)
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: @CharMeckSchools (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook)
