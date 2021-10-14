MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department received an anonymous tip on the afternoon of Oct. 13 stating an unknown student was planning on harming other students Oct. 14 at Butler High School.
Detectives worked throughout the night assessing the threat as well as trying to identify the responsible party.
Officials said significant safety measures were implemented, including assigning Matthews Police Department staff inside and outside of the school.
Police continue to investigate the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.