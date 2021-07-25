CHARLOTTE -- The Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC program performed community service July 23 in support of Loaves & Fishes in Charlotte. Cadets cleaned, sorted and stored the seven pallets of totes used to store non-perishable food items. Photos courtesy of James Barksdale

