Ardrey Kell High School's Marine Corps JROTC cadets supported the March of Dimes in the distribution of over 100 pallets of goods containing pampers and baby wipes. The event took place Saturday at the Novant Distribution Center in Concord. Photos courtesy of James Barksdale Sr.

