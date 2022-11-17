Partnership creates path to Wingate for Richmond Community College grads

HAMLET – Associate-degree graduates of Richmond Community College can earn a bachelor’s at Wingate University for $2,500 per year or less, thanks to a new partnership between the two institutions. The Gateway Scholarship was announced Nov 16 by Wingate University President Rhett Brown and Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis.
“Already Wingate is the private university of choice for Richmond County students,” Brown said. “We couldn’t be more pleased to collaborate with RCC to make a bachelor’s degree even more attainable. Together we can help students clear the hurdles that can slow them down – whether it's the cost of higher education or worries that classes won’t transfer.”
He said the partnership will help the state close its educational-attainment gap. According to the nonprofit MyFutureNC, 67% of jobs across the state require a postsecondary degree or high-quality credential, but only 49% of North Carolinians ages 25 to 44 have that level of education. In Richmond County, that number is 24%.
Wingate and RCC faculty and staff will work together to offer collaborative academic advising, financial aid counseling and career counseling.
“Our state needs 2 million people with postsecondary degrees or certificates by 2030. We believe the Gateway Scholarship is part of the solution,” Brown said. “We look forward to opening the door for more Richmond County students to build on the success they’ve achieved at RCC.”
The presidents also signed an agreement between RCC and Wingate’s School of Pharmacy by which the university agreed to save up to 10 enrollment spots each academic year for qualified RCC students with a minimum GPA of at least 3.0. RCC students headed toward Wingate’s School of Pharmacy will be able to participate in the university’s Pre-Pharmacy Club and get support from Wingate’s director of health professions pathways.
Funding to help bring students’ out-of-pocket annual tuition costs at Wingate down to $2,500 or less includes federal aid, the North Carolina Need-Based Scholarship and support from generous donors.
Visit www.richmondcc.edu to learn more about the Gateway Scholarship, email Valerie Graham at v.graham@wingate.edu, or call 704-233-8103. To learn more about Richmond Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.