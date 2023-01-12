Editor’s note: District 6 school board member Summer Nunn gave these remarks during the Jan. 10 meeting.
I would just like to wish everyone a happy new year. I think the new year is a time for us to reset, refocus and grow.
In the December board meeting, we set up a charter for an ad hoc search committee, so that means kicking off the search for our permanent superintendent. I was tapped to be the chair of that committee.
The new year means refocus and we are diving right in.
Just to let the public know, we have committee meetings that are open to the public. We had our first one this past Friday and we are heavily focused on what does that timeline look like and an RFP process to select a search firm to assist us in doing the most thorough search possible to get the right superintendent here in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
It is a competitive marketplace. This past year, there has been a higher number of superintendents who have either retired, left or been removed from their position. But one of the things that excites me is that out of the top 100, I believe Charlotte is one of the best markets, if not the best, for a superintendent to come to.
I say that for a few reasons. One, we are one of the fastest growing in those markets. Two, the community engagement from parents, faith-based, corporate is really strong here in Charlotte.
I’m very excited to lead this committee. The committee is made of up myself as chair, member Lenora Shipp, chair Elyse Dashew and vice chair Stephanie Sneed. We welcome your input as we do this and we hope that you follow along with the process.
Here’s to a new year and us finding strong leadership for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Summer Nunn is serving her first term as District 6 representative on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. The district includes Pineville and south Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.