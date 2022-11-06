CHARLOTTE – Novant Health will now be able to serve nearly 900 students plus staff at the Charlotte Lab School with telehealth and remote physical exams through the use of TytoCare’s TytoClinic devices.
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation funded three TytoClinic devices, one for each Charlotte Lab School campus. The program is powered by Novant Health’s digital health and engagement team.
Charlotte Lab School is a tuition-free public charter school with three campuses, primary (grades K-1), lower (grades 2-5) and upper (middle: grades 6-8; high: 9-12) schools. About 30% of its student population represents children from low-income or housing-insecure families.
“Deploying TytoClinics at the Charlotte Lab School is another step for Novant Health in its journey to increase the access to care, removing barriers our community has to receiving the care they need and deserve,” said Amber Fencl, Novant Health senior vice president of digital health and engagement. “Meeting and treating patients where there are, in this case, children who may not otherwise receive care, is how we see health care evolving through the use of digital devices.”
Novant Health partnered with TytoCare in 2019 to expand access to care. TytoCare specializes in creating remote telehealth clinics.
“The response we’ve seen to the availability of virtual care visits in the past two years and the technology developments have been tremendous,” said Denise Leone, a pediatric nurse practitioner with Novant Health digital care group. “While not meant to replace a child’s primary care pediatrician, through TytoClinic, we’ll be able to help reduce time spent out of the classroom by being able to see students on-demand from the Charlotte Lab School.”
As of October, TytoClinic devices at the Charlotte Lab School allow its nurse to use the devices, communicating with an on-demand Novant Health provider. Unlike standard video visits, with TytoClinic, Novant Health providers can virtually examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen of patients – potentially decreasing time away from school with visits to the emergency room, urgent care or the doctor’s office. Using TytoClinic, providers can diagnose common conditions like ear infections, sore throats, fever, cold and flu, allergies, stomachaches, upper respiratory infections, coughs and rashes. The device also measures body temperature and heart rate. Using the examination data, the Novant Health provider can offer patients a diagnosis, treatment plan and prescription if needed.
“The support we have received from Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation and Novant Health is tremendous,” said Mary Moss, Charlotte Lab School founder and executive director. “Especially as we enter flu season and with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, having TytoClinic devices available at all three of our campuses for not only our students, but our staff to use will give our nurse the added support and collaboration needed to ensure our students and staff stay healthy and are able to focus on their class time. We hope to see increased class time, better attendance, less stress for our parents and teachers, improved care and overall healthier students and staff.”
Derick Buggs, a social worker at Charlotte Lab School, said his school is focused on innovation to meet the changing needs of students.
“We’ve seen how disruptive it can be for students who don’t receive the health care they need in a timely manner – it can set them behind by shifting their focus from learning and ultimately succeeding in school,” Buggs said. “We are thankful for this partnership with Novant Health and the quick access to care it will bring our students.”
